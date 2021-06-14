Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 12,546 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 12,546 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $8,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HII. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 63.7% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HII opened at $221.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.44 and a 12 month high of $224.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.21.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.29.

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $108,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $27,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,625,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,434 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,113. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

