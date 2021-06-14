Rush Street Interactive (RSI) versus Its Rivals Critical Survey

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE: RSI) is one of 24 public companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Rush Street Interactive to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Rush Street Interactive and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rush Street Interactive N/A N/A N/A Rush Street Interactive Competitors -260.09% -1,130.17% -47.14%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Rush Street Interactive and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rush Street Interactive 0 1 5 0 2.83 Rush Street Interactive Competitors 145 830 1574 42 2.58

Rush Street Interactive currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 81.29%. As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 6.68%. Given Rush Street Interactive’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Rush Street Interactive is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.7% of Rush Street Interactive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 76.1% of Rush Street Interactive shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rush Street Interactive and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rush Street Interactive $278.50 million -$570,000.00 -1,379.00 Rush Street Interactive Competitors $3.79 billion -$344.29 million -81.02

Rush Street Interactive’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Rush Street Interactive. Rush Street Interactive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Rush Street Interactive beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports wagering, and social gaming services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

