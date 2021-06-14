Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €104.00 Price Target for Puma (ETR:PUM)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €117.00 ($137.65) price target on Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Puma and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Puma and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Puma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €94.59 ($111.28).

Shares of PUM stock opened at €93.28 ($109.74) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €90.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.81. Puma has a 12-month low of €63.30 ($74.47) and a 12-month high of €95.24 ($112.05).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

