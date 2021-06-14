Roots (TSE:ROOT) Price Target Increased to C$3.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 18.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ROOT. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Roots from C$3.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on Roots from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Roots to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Roots presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.94.

Shares of Roots stock traded down C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$3.67. The stock had a trading volume of 69,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,839. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.39. The company has a market cap of C$154.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.93. Roots has a 12-month low of C$1.02 and a 12-month high of C$3.98.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

