Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Given New C$4.25 Price Target at Scotiabank

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2021

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RROTF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Roots from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Roots from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Roots presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.95.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RROTF traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $3.01. 2,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300. Roots has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $3.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.71.

Roots Company Profile

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

