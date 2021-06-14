Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Given New C$4.25 Price Target at Scotiabank

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RROTF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Roots from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Roots from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Roots presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.95.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RROTF traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $3.01. 2,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300. Roots has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $3.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.71.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

