ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 81.3% from the May 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

OTCMKTS:ROHCY opened at $47.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.36 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.38. ROHM has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $58.28.

ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $907.93 million during the quarter. ROHM had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 5.18%.

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company offers ICs, including memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converter, sensors and MEMS, digital power, display drivers, motor/actuator driver, interface, communication and speech synthesis LSI, audio and video, and microcontrollers.

