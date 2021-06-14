Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. American National Bank bought a new position in MP Materials in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 62.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $53,991,509.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $155,493,494.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,202,100 shares of company stock worth $209,490,948 over the last three months. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MP Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $32.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 16.51 and a current ratio of 16.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.27. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.55. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $51.77.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.51 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 189.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

