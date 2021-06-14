Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 20,088 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,088 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 37.0% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after buying an additional 174,216 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 34.4% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 25,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETRN. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equitrans Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.28.

Shares of ETRN opened at $9.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 2.26. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.35.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.97 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

