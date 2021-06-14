Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 198.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,973 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,598 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in HP were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,229,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in HP by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,634,820 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $496,405,000 after acquiring an additional 353,820 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in HP by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,378,541 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $206,028,000 after acquiring an additional 448,274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in HP by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,208,940 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $152,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,573 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in HP by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,957,188 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $146,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $30.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.67 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.57.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. HP’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

