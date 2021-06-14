Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,434,000 after purchasing an additional 25,144 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,932,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $3,611,254.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,960,985.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total value of $251,850.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,471 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.44.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $258.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.79 and a fifty-two week high of $269.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -587.62 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.90.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a positive return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

