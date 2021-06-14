Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 2,182 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 176,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,277,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 13.0% in the first quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 71,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 8,280 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 24.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 791,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,227,000 after buying an additional 157,999 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on APO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.77.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 2,135 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $122,484.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 176,555 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $10,153,678.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $77,638,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $57.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.63. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.49.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $512.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 99.01%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

