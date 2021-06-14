Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 9,882 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 141.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,882 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $69.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.35. The company has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.29. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

In other Xcel Energy news, insider David T. Hudson sold 9,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $683,157.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $8,684,152.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,014,754.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 150,204 shares of company stock worth $10,746,275. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

