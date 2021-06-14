Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 18,682 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 77,841.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the first quarter worth $19,298,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the first quarter valued at $265,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the first quarter valued at $2,640,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the first quarter valued at $476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.04.

In other Comerica news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $58,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $642,176 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comerica stock opened at $73.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $32.93 and a 52 week high of $79.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.89.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 83.18%.

Comerica announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

