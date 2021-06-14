Rock Point Advisors LLC Sells 2,692 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Rock Point Advisors LLC cut its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 199.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after purchasing an additional 59,096 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 98.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 36,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 17,874 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Albemarle by 233.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,045,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $4,575,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $2,342,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALB shares. Vertical Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.36.

NYSE:ALB opened at $170.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $72.39 and a one year high of $188.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.80, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.54.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

In other news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $999,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,765,475.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $229,199.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,255,754.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,158 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,747. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

