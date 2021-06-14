Rock Point Advisors LLC Sells 2,080 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Rock Point Advisors LLC lessened its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,412 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the quarter. Popular comprises about 2.0% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Rock Point Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Popular worth $6,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Popular by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,308,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,975,000 after purchasing an additional 738,338 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Popular by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,923,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,876,000 after acquiring an additional 231,143 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Popular by 3,729.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,362,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,216 shares in the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Popular by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,296,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,314,000 after acquiring an additional 310,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Popular by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,707,000 after acquiring an additional 169,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.17.

In other Popular news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $749,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $542,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,293,863 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

BPOP opened at $79.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.89. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.05 and a fifty-two week high of $83.72.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. Popular had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $632.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

