Rock Point Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 85.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $2,066,514,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in PepsiCo by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396,536 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in PepsiCo by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,031,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,465 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,672 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $147.84 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.53 and a 12-month high of $148.85. The firm has a market cap of $204.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.51.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

