Rock Point Advisors LLC Has $8.69 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 2.7% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.78, for a total value of $251,231.94. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 27,166 shares in the company, valued at $7,817,831.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ACN opened at $285.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $181.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $285.88. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $194.83 and a 52-week high of $294.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

