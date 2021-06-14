Roble Belko & Company Inc Takes $227,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 800 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,326,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,702,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,609 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in FedEx by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,629,323,000 after acquiring an additional 435,381 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,421,090,000 after acquiring an additional 303,415 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 14,783.0% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 255,838 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $66,421,000 after acquiring an additional 254,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $295.33. 5,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,280,115. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $127.29 and a one year high of $319.90. The stock has a market cap of $78.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $297.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total value of $333,603.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,833. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 13,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.23, for a total transaction of $4,231,962.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,479 shares in the company, valued at $16,542,955.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.92.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

