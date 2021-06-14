Roble Belko & Company Inc Invests $93,000 in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 70.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.71.

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DD stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.50. 6,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,138,968. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.53. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.01 and a 52-week high of $87.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.69.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

