Roble Belko & Company Inc Buys Shares of 250 MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 291.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the first quarter worth about $200,000. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSA Safety stock traded down $1.28 on Monday, reaching $165.46. The company had a trading volume of 185 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.15. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $102.15 and a 1 year high of $172.84.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $308.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.59 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.11%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. MSA Safety has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.33.

In related news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total transaction of $114,284.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,642,141.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

