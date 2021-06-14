Roble Belko & Company Inc Boosts Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 84.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,255 shares during the quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $187.66. The stock had a trading volume of 230 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,670. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.63. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $111.46 and a one year high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

