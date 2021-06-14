Robert W. Baird Reiterates Buy Rating for Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PLNT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.08.

NYSE PLNT opened at $75.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.62. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $49.42 and a twelve month high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.49 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $35,617.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,774.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 738 shares of company stock worth $59,427. 6.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 208.4% in the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 61,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 41,620 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 41,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1,103.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 168,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,015,000 after buying an additional 154,392 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,045,000. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

