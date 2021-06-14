Robert W. Baird Cuts Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $240.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $252.00 to $240.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VRTX. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $262.00 to $242.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $276.10.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $193.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The company has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.56. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $192.88 and a 12-month high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $361,040.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,793.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,127 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,941,761 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,876,956,000 after buying an additional 1,342,210 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,521,210 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,186,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,784 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,508,809 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $968,908,000 after acquiring an additional 342,275 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,941,186 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $844,607,000 after acquiring an additional 54,343 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,749,354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $886,122,000 after acquiring an additional 140,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

