Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kindred Biosciences during the first quarter worth $53,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,672,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after purchasing an additional 108,527 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 466,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 78,643 shares during the period. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kindred Biosciences alerts:

In other Kindred Biosciences news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $473,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Denise Bevers sold 8,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $41,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 143,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

KIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kindred Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.15.

NASDAQ:KIN opened at $6.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a current ratio of 12.07. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $7.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.06.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.