Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys Shares of 19,190 Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YELL. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Yellow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Yellow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,549,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yellow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,333,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Yellow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Yellow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,094,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YELL. Zacks Investment Research cut Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens increased their target price on Yellow from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Yellow in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ YELL opened at $6.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $329.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 3.25. Yellow Co. has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $10.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.62.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Yellow Co. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. It primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions. The company provides various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; next-day ground services; customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions.

