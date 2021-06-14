Rio DeFi Reaches Market Capitalization of $27.69 Million (RFUEL)

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 14th. Rio DeFi has a market cap of $27.69 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rio DeFi has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. One Rio DeFi coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00059723 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00022998 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $327.98 or 0.00806374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00083262 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,213.29 or 0.07900122 BTC.

Rio DeFi Coin Profile

Rio DeFi is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2020. Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. Rio DeFi’s official message board is medium.com/@riodefiofficial . Rio DeFi’s official website is riochain.io . Rio DeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Buying and Selling Rio DeFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rio DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rio DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rio DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

