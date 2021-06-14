Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RVMD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,512,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,043,000 after acquiring an additional 975,677 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1,461.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 755,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,680,000 after acquiring an additional 707,459 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $6,942,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $4,106,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $3,675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other Revolution Medicines news, Director Vincent A. Miller sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $156,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Peter Svennilson sold 18,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $849,729.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,088.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 640,270 shares of company stock valued at $21,233,129 in the last three months.

RVMD stock opened at $34.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 2.06. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.17 and a 1 year high of $56.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.96.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.01). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 302.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

