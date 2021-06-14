Rhumbline Advisers Sells 8,045 Shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,045 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.13% of Quotient Technology worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Quotient Technology in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Quotient Technology in the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Shares of NYSE:QUOT opened at $11.11 on Monday. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $17.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quotient Technology news, Director Mckenna Michelle sold 13,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $155,812.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,801.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Scott David Raskin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $78,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 745,552 shares in the company, valued at $11,764,810.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,535 shares of company stock valued at $640,631 over the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

