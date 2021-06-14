Rhumbline Advisers Sells 354 Shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.36% of DXP Enterprises worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,325,000 after buying an additional 108,489 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after buying an additional 12,762 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in DXP Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 11,957 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 247.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DXPE opened at $32.49 on Monday. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.42 and a 1 year high of $35.97. The stock has a market cap of $624.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.63.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. DXP Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $245.62 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DXPE shares. TheStreet upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other DXP Enterprises news, VP Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $84,562.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.