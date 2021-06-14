Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,237 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,621 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Continental Resources were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Continental Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,253 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Continental Resources by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 137,881 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 10,815 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in Continental Resources by 466.7% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 104,913 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 86,400 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Continental Resources by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 264,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $1,368,000. Institutional investors own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $835,661.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,051 shares of company stock worth $1,252,071. 79.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLR. Raymond James raised shares of Continental Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $24.50 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.78.

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $35.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.60 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.68. Continental Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $36.45.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -37.61%.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

