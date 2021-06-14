Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,959 Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.07% of GrowGeneration worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GRWG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GRWG. Roth Capital upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on GrowGeneration in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

Shares of GRWG opened at $42.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 169.52 and a beta of 2.91. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.30 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company’s revenue was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen Aiello sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total transaction of $1,092,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 377,477 shares in the company, valued at $16,491,970.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $1,562,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 90,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,515.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,305 shares of company stock valued at $6,238,452. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

