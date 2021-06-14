Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 8.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,115 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Calix were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Calix by 185.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,345,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $81,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,362 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Calix in the fourth quarter worth about $31,178,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Calix by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,594,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,122 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in Calix in the fourth quarter worth about $17,425,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Calix by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,969,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,373,000 after purchasing an additional 262,318 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $46.84 on Monday. Calix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $48.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.37 and a beta of 1.56.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. Calix had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $162.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.46 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Calix news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $12,872,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

CALX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Calix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services.

