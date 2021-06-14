Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 756 Shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in American Vanguard were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in American Vanguard in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in American Vanguard by 282.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in American Vanguard in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Vanguard in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVD shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of American Vanguard from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of American Vanguard from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

AVD opened at $17.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.97 million, a PE ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 0.86. American Vanguard Co. has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $22.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.33.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $116.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 5.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

In related news, insider Peter Porpiglia sold 4,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $82,839.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,250.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

