Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Position Trimmed by TRV GP Iii LLC

TRV GP Iii LLC cut its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,524,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500,000 shares during the period. Revolution Medicines comprises about 32.1% of TRV GP Iii LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. TRV GP Iii LLC owned approximately 7.52% of Revolution Medicines worth $253,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 6.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,236,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,716,000 after acquiring an additional 76,031 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 2,564.4% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,065,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,770 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $34.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 2.06. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.17 and a 12 month high of $56.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.96.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 24.40% and a negative net margin of 302.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Revolution Medicines news, Director Peter Svennilson sold 27,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $1,274,656.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,771.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent A. Miller sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 640,270 shares of company stock worth $21,233,129 over the last three months.

RVMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

