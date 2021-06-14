REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) gapped up before the market opened on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $15.85, but opened at $16.49. REV Group shares last traded at $16.47, with a volume of 2,775 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Christopher M. Daniels purchased 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $50,528.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 135,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,702.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rodney M. Rushing purchased 16,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $301,165.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 948,995 shares in the company, valued at $17,062,930.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 47,742 shares of company stock worth $792,617 over the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on REVG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.11 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.70.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. REV Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 9.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of REV Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of REV Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 321.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of REV Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of REV Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REV Group Company Profile (NYSE:REVG)

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

