Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Insider Sells $3,118,218.90 in Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 46,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $3,118,218.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,510,644.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $68.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.76. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.43%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 776.0% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QSR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.59.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

