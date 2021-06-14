Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Resources Connection, Inc. is a multinational professional services firm that helps business leaders execute internal initiatives. The company provides experienced accounting and finance, human resources management and information technology professionals to clients on a project-by-project basis. Partnering with business leaders, Resources Connection drives internal change across all parts of a global enterprise – accounting, finance, risk management and internal audit, corporate advisory, strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory services. “

NASDAQ RGP opened at $15.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $498.25 million, a P/E ratio of 79.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.43. Resources Connection has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $15.45.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $156.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.49 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Resources Connection will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Resources Connection in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Resources Connection by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Resources Connection in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Resources Connection by 76.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Resources Connection in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

