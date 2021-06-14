Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the May 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Resonate Blends stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.52. 21,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,661. Resonate Blends has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.43.
About Resonate Blends
