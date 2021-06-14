Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the May 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Resonate Blends stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.52. 21,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,661. Resonate Blends has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.43.

Get Resonate Blends alerts:

About Resonate Blends

Resonate Blends, Inc, a cannabis holding company, provides cannabis-based products. It also operates an online mobile marketing platform that provides various offers, discounts, and alerts and events schedules, such as happy hours, trivia night, and other campaigns. The company was formerly known as Textmunication Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Resonate Blends, Inc in December 2019.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Resonate Blends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonate Blends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.