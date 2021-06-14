ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,233,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 229,337 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.85% of ResMed worth $239,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $229,587,000. Ownership Capital B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the first quarter worth about $174,082,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in ResMed by 235.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 501,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,514,000 after acquiring an additional 351,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ResMed by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,521,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,874,136,000 after acquiring an additional 240,047 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in ResMed by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 780,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,002,000 after acquiring an additional 220,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $291,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,841,284.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,638 shares of company stock valued at $5,081,675. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RMD. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. CLSA upgraded ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.43.

Shares of RMD opened at $218.58 on Monday. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.78 and a twelve month high of $224.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.37. The stock has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.83, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.47 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

