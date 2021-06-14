Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.70 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) will post sales of $2.70 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.67 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.73 billion. Republic Services reported sales of $2.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full year sales of $10.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.74 billion to $11.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.07 billion to $11.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%.

Several research firms recently commented on RSG. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 10,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $1,436,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,782 shares of company stock worth $2,326,129 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 159,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 842,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,160,000 after purchasing an additional 118,346 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 197.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 271,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,984,000 after purchasing an additional 180,342 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,077,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,753,000 after purchasing an additional 31,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 48,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 57.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RSG traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $109.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,664. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.29. The stock has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $78.22 and a 12 month high of $113.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 47.75%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

