Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Stock Position Raised by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 84.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,396 shares during the quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 272.1% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 9,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,293 shares in the company, valued at $14,020,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $620,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,609.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,999 shares of company stock worth $2,123,626. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI opened at $66.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 0.74.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $539.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REGI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Renewable Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.90.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

