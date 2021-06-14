ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) & Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Critical Review

ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) and Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

ReNeuron Group has a beta of -23.47, suggesting that its share price is 2,447% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oriental Land has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ReNeuron Group and Oriental Land, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReNeuron Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Oriental Land 2 0 0 0 1.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ReNeuron Group and Oriental Land’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReNeuron Group $7.53 million 6.97 -$14.51 million ($0.45) -3.67 Oriental Land $1.61 billion 31.15 -$511.39 million ($0.31) -98.39

ReNeuron Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oriental Land. Oriental Land is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ReNeuron Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ReNeuron Group and Oriental Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReNeuron Group N/A N/A N/A Oriental Land -31.22% -5.20% -3.96%

Summary

ReNeuron Group beats Oriental Land on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReNeuron Group

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease. It also developing CTX-derived exosomes, which are Nano-sized packages of information released by CTX cells. ReNeuron Group plc has a research agreement with U.S. biotechnology company in the discovery and development of novel gene silencing-based therapeutics. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Pencoed, the United Kingdom.

About Oriental Land

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel. The Other Business segment operates and manages Ikspiari, a commercial complex that includes shops and restaurants, and a cinema complex; Disney Resort Line, a monorail connecting four stations within Tokyo Disney Resort; MAIHAMA Amphitheater, a multipurpose hall that consists of a semicircular open stage and a seating area for events, ceremonies, and music concerts; and Bon Voyage, a Disney shop. The company is also involved in land development. Oriental Land Co., Ltd. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan.

