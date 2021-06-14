Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) will report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.57. Regions Financial reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 321.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. DA Davidson started coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

In other news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at $483,756. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RF. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Regions Financial by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,455,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,582,000 after purchasing an additional 135,419 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Regions Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 368,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Regions Financial by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 329,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 20,873 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $21.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

