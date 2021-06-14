Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 173,750 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 173,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $38,388,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 5.0% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $232.46 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $133.28 and a 1-year high of $234.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.78.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

