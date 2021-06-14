Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Has $509,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 51.5% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SPIB opened at $36.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.48. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $36.07 and a 52 week high of $37.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.