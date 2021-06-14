Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Has $1.87 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,013 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $1,702,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 25.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 26,376 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 41,026 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $15,265,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.14.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $397.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $273.71 and a twelve month high of $425.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $399.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.62%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total value of $978,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,323,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,801 shares of company stock valued at $4,240,188 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.