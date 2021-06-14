Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 62.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its position in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $108.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.92.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

