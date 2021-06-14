Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RBGLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:RBGLY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,526. The company has a market capitalization of $67.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.44. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.4663 per share. This represents a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.