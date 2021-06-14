Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for The Gym Group (GYM)

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2021

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of The Gym Group (LON: GYM) in the last few weeks:

  • 5/27/2021 – The Gym Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 320 ($4.18). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 5/27/2021 – The Gym Group had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 325 ($4.25). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 5/26/2021 – The Gym Group had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 325 ($4.25). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 5/26/2021 – The Gym Group had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 325 ($4.25). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

LON:GYM traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 299 ($3.91). 147,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,536. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.18. The Gym Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 116 ($1.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 313.50 ($4.10). The stock has a market capitalization of £496.96 million and a P/E ratio of -12.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 259.

In other news, insider Paul Gilbert sold 204,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 252 ($3.29), for a total value of £515,193.84 ($673,104.05).

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 83 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Gym Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gym Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.