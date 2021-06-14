ReapChain Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $273,021.00 (REAP)

ReapChain (CURRENCY:REAP) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 13th. ReapChain has a market capitalization of $7.47 million and approximately $273,021.00 worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReapChain coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ReapChain has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ReapChain Coin Profile

ReapChain (REAP) is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,500,000 coins. ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReapChain’s official website is www.reapchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

Buying and Selling ReapChain

